Teenager Rice signs new three-year deal

Highly-rated Rangers academy midfielder Bailey Rice has signed a new contract keeping him at Ibrox until 2026.

Rice, 16, made his first-team debut as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Livingston in February last term and also featured for Michael Beale's side in pre-season this summer.

Beale said the contract exension is "recognition" of Rice's development and added: “Bailey is aware that he has a long road ahead in terms of further improvement, and maintaining the same excellent mentality will be key to him fulfilling his full potential.”