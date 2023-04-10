We asked you for your thoughts after Motherwell's home win against Livingston.

Here's what you had to say:

Grant: Great result, the players are obviously playing with confidence now. It's the same players that Hammell had a few months ago and we couldn't buy a win then, what a difference.

Alex: Superb from the team recently and full credit to Stuart Kettlewell but just wish the team had performed like this a lot earlier and we would be pushing for Europe as Aberdeen and Hearts are bang average.

Jim: Absolutely tremendous. Like watching a different team. Great attitude and willingness to work for each other. Van Veen sensational, and obviously hats off to Stuart Kettlewell, amazing turnaround and tactics.