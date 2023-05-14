Everton 0-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Between the Champions League semis, it’s difficult here after Everton scored five against Brighton. From minute one we took the game in our hands. It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We need two more victories to be champions. Step by step recovery.

"They defended deep. Their transitions are amazing. They are the best team by far in transitions in the league. We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces.

"Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really really important.

“Every time we win you bring energy for the next game. We are recovering well.

"Semi-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid at home, what can you say? I said to the players try to relax and just do what you have done for the last four or five years."