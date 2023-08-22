Alexis Mac Allister will be available to face Newcastle on Sunday after his three-match ban for the red card he received against Bournemouth was overturned.

The Argentina midfielder was sent off and suspended for three matches after he clipped Ryan Christie's foot in the 58th minute at Anfield, with the Reds appealing the decision after the game.

In a statement of the FA Spokesperson twitter account, it said: "An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

"The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19 August."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on the situation: "After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there's nothing else, no other boxes ticked.

"It's a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it's not a clear and obvious mistake."

Liverpool, who the 24-year-old has since thanked on his social media, responded to the FA decision by saying: "A club appeal against the suspension has now been upheld by an independent regulatory commission, meaning Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday."