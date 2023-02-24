Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke says he is looking to "score more goals" as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in 18 Premier League games this season, has played 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s past two matches.

"The knee injury was a bit of a freak accident in training and my foot got caught in the ground a bit. I would probably say I got off lightly," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I have had a decent past two games and I am feeling fit again [and] looking to build on that hopefully for the rest of the season."

Solanke scored 29 goals in the Championship last season as he helped the Cherries back to the top flight.

"It has been quite a transition as last season obviously we were winning most games and had a lot of the ball and this season it has been a bit different.

"That is part of football and, like I said, we just need to carry on and try to help each other on the pitch.

"I am someone who is quite versatile and want to help the team all over the pitch. This season I have played quite a few different positions, but I have been back in the number nine [role] the past few games.

"This weekend, I will definitely be looking to be higher up the pitch and get some more goals."