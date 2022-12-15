Middleton raring to go after break

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton says he and his teammates are "desperate" to get back into Scottish Premeirship action.

The Tannadice side are back in action on Saturday, as they make the trip down to West Lothian to face Livingston.

"Everyone is in the same boat," said the 22-year-old.

"We obviously had a little break which was nice just to switch off for a little bit.

"You get back into the first week of training and everyone is just happy to be back, but everyone is desperate for the games to get going again."