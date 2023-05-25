We asked for your views on Wednesday's Premier League game between Brighton and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Peter: A truly stoic performance from each and every player wearing the shirt. There's a pride around Brighton of a special kind. There's jubilation and wonder at where we are today and where we are heading.

Keith: What a fantastic game. Both teams went for it. A draw was the right result. Can't wait for next season.

Hayling: City know they have been in a game today, more than most Premier League teams give them. How often do they have less shots and less attempts on target than their opponents? Brighton were fabulous tonight.

Blake: Great game, we played exceptionally. The Goal from Enciso was absolutely outstanding and amazing. We are becoming a top, top club and I cannot wait for us to get started in the Europa league!

Manchester City fans

Shaun: Brighton played well, however we played one centre-back in Stones who has been a midfielder for the past few months and a keeper that's only played a handful of games. It doesn't matter if the league is over, we still need to keep that momentum for the treble.

Alan: The only thing City needed was no injuries. Same again Sunday against Brentford, then bring on United for the cup final. Do them, then Inter. Season over...sunbeds for all.

Bella: Big fan of how Brighton play, congrats to them for qualifying for the Europa League. It was a really good test for City I thought, no danger of meandering comfortably towards our finals - which is a good thing!

Bill: Great game between two teams who play the right way. No wonder Pep loves De Zerbi, he’s the only manager brave enough to take him on tactically!