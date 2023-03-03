Boyes extends Livi stay

Livingston have triggered a one-year extension to Morgan Boyes' contract, keping the defender at the club until at least summer 2024.

The 21-year-old, who joined from Liverpool in January 2022, has made 14 appearances this season after missing the opening months due to injury.

“I think we can all see now the ability Morgan has and I genuinely believe there is a lot more to come from him," said manager David Martindale.

"Finding good, young central defenders who have a desire to defend and can look after the ball is becoming harder by the year and I feel that’s what we have in Morgan.”