Southampton's biggest disappointment this season

There have been a number of disappointments this season and far too many to discuss, but mostly, it comes down to CEO of Sport Republic and Director of Football Rasmus Ankersen.

The transfer policy hasn’t worked. Buying unproven and inexperienced talent without providing the goal threat, has seen us struggle for goals from the off.

Signing Nathan Jones on a three-and-a-half-year deal was catastrophic, then relieving him of his duties three months later, only then then refuse Jesse Marsch anything beyond six months.

Instead, Ruben Selles enters with his baffling team selections and negative tactics.

The season could have been saved in November had the correct decisions been made then.

