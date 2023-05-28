Jermaine Beckford is preparing for an intense Sunday afternoon as three of his former clubs battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

"It’s going to be a highly charged, emotional day for everybody connected with Leeds, Everton and Leicester City," he told BBC World Service.

"I know what it’s like to play for each of the teams at their grounds. The fans make such a huge difference and if whoever it is can get an early goal, really really early on, they will put immense pressure on the other teams and the fan base will feel it."

Beckford will be at Elland Road to watch the Whites host Tottenham and says it is upsetting to see these clubs scrabbling for survival.

"We’re seeing catastrophic failure on all parts," he said. "All three are fantastic clubs with great fan bases, amazing history as well.

"Everybody connected with the clubs would argue they deserve far better than what they have received.

"It’s been a hugely disappointing seasons for all three."

