Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: "It's been a really positive week for us, three wins against Leeds, Dortmund and today says a lot about the development of the team. It's a hard fought game as they always are but in the end I thought we deserved to win."

On Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana facing their former side: "Ben answered it in the perfect way, it was one of those games where the home crowd made it difficult but they handled it well. It wasn't a straight forward game, Leicester had chances and we had to suffer but that will get better as we keep going.

"Our defensive record has been good in terms of goals conceded in the Premier League and the mentality is strong in the team. They give everything, they want to keep the ball out of the net and we have players on the other side who want to put the ball in the back of the net.

"Three wins in the week at this level is very pleasing. Now we have to follow that up with a win next weekend and then into the international break. We will try to get three points against Everton."