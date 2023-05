Dundee United will be without defender Charlie Mulgrew through suspension, while Dylan Levitt (knee), Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle) are still injured.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no fresh injury concerns, but long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle), Ben Paton (knee) and Ross Callachan (knee) remain out, along with Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring).