May frustrated by VAR 'inconsistency'

St Johnstone striker Stevie May has expressed his frustration and surprise that he wasn't awarded a penalty during the Perth side's 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen.

May went to ground under the challenge of Liam Scales in the first half, but despite protests from the St Johnstone players, there was no penalty forthcoming.

"I felt like I got the other side of him, his wrong side," May said after the game. "I don’t think he is looking at the ball, I think he has just put two hands up and pushed me away from the ball.

"If it was me doing that to him in the box then there is no question it is going to be giving a foul straight away, so it is frustrating the inconsistencies of stuff like that. I felt hard done by.

"You seem to get it stopped for pretty much everything now. When it was something in the box I thought it would have been looked at myself, so it was surprising."