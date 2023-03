Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are targeting RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol this summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, forward Joao Felix has suggested the Blues failing to qualify for next season's Champions League could impact a decision on his future. The 23-year-old is on loan at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's gossip column