Curtis Jones excelled in his ninth consecutive start for Liverpool last night, scoring twice in the impressive 3-0 win at struggling Leicester.

The English youngster now has three goals in his last four matches - as many as he matched in his previous 57 Premier League appearances - and is thriving as first choice on the right side of Jurgen Klopp's three-man midfield.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Jones said: "I’ve had to change my game a lot. In my Academy days I have always been a lad who just wanted to have the ball, run, run, run and shoot and score and try to assist.

"I’m at a point now where the game is more of an attacking and defending player, so if I don’t have the ball I have to go and press and make sure the space is closed."

Much has been said about Liverpool's need for a rebuild this summer after what has been a comparatively disappointing season, but Jones' impressive performances may mean the prospective midfield overhaul will be less dramatic than first thought.

"I came in against Chelsea and I kept my shirt and I’ve still got the shirt now," Jones added.

"I’m enjoying it, I’m being humble and keeping my two feet on the ground and I know what it takes, so that’s what I’m doing."