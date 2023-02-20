We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Ozzy: A defeat like this has been coming for a while. We got a lesson on how to finish chances, we need at least one reliable goalscorer for next season. Harsh that Nick Pope will now miss the final. Thankfully Bruno Guimaraes is back, hopefully there will be a determined reaction from the lads to this defeat.

Chris: Funnily enough, I believe this was our best team performance this year. Feel incredibly sorry for Nick Pope, moment of madness. Allan Saint-Maximin was on fire, always plays well in the big games. In Eddie Howe we trust.

Andrew: It just proved how much we need to invest in our attack. The intent was there even after Pope was sent off, but we've just not got that killer instinct to take our chances. I just hope this isn't the beginning of the end of our top-four push. Glad we've got Bruno back next week - we need him so much to create.

Liam: No wins since the semi-final, and it's not just down to losing Bruno. I think no matter what Eddie Howe has been saying until now, the final has been a big distraction and Premier League performances have not been of the same quality we have seen this season. Question is: will the season fall away dramatically after the final?

Liverpool fans

David: Liverpool played with real intent up until the sending-off. After that, they seemed scared to make a tackle, giving Newcastle opportunities to play through the heart of the team. In possession, they seemed to be too worried about making mistakes and played far too conservatively for their own good. That being said, it’s a clean sheet and two goals!

Claude: Too early to say if Liverpool are back to their best. But the Newcastle result was another positive reaction. Still got players to return from injury. Pope’s sending-off helped Liverpool immensely. Come on, Liverpool, top four the focus.

Martin: I must admit, I wondered what Liverpool saw in Cody Gakpo, but in Jurgen Klopp we trust and he's looking a good signing.

Stuart: Two fantastically well-worked goals. Alisson always on hand to give us the clean sheet. Minutes in legs for those coming back.