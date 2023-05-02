Manager Sean Dyche liked what he saw from Everton in their 2-2 draw at Leicester City, despite having to settle for a point.

The result means the Toffees stay 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds United.

Dyche said: "It's a such a strange journey since I've been here. When I got here they'd taken five points from 12 games - now we're a point for point on games. Now it's about taking it on even further.

"Sometimes you think: 'I don't know how they are 2-1 up.' And I certainly thought that at half-time. The composure of the team to keep performing in the second half was pleasing and we're going to keep needing that.

"I've seen this league change many times. We've got tough games, but everyone's got tough games. This stage of the season is about tough games.

"Every game should be a must-win when you are a professional. I thought it was a very good performance - the will, the demand but also the quality to create things.

"All the markers which usually bring a win were there. They didn't but we have to keep doing that because it shows there's a clear shift from the last game."

On Seamus Coleman's serious-looking injury, he added: "We're waiting on news. It doesn't look great and we're waiting on more details."

