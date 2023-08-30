Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on whether Jesse Lingard will finalise a move to West Ham: "I hope so. I'm a bit sad about Lingard. He had a really good loan spell at West Ham in 2021 and reignited his career, with a manager who loved and respected him. He shouldn't have gone back to Old Trafford - he should have gone to West Ham permanently then.

"He went back to Manchester United and his career stagnated again. Nottingham Forest was always a strange fit and it showed how far his star had fallen.

"He's been training with West Ham this summer and it is nice David Moyes gave him that opportunity. At 30 years old, I hope he's in a place where he is happy and content, wants to play football and make the most of whatever time he's got left.

"I really like this story and I hope we see him playing football again for a manager who loves and respects him. Some players just need a manager who puts an arm around them, and I think Lingard is one of those."