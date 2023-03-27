Hibs scoring and conceding more than expected

Now, we know stats don't mean everything, but they are a good indicator for where teams are and aren't performing well.

For Hibs, there are positives and negatives for Lee Johnson to take when looking at his side's xG stats in the league this season.

In attack, they are comfortably outperforming their expected goals, scoring 45 times compared to their xG value of 37.25, suggesting a high level of finishing ability in the squad.

However, they have conceded 46 league goals, compared to the expected value of 36.82, which will be a worry for Johnson.

If he can fix that defensive issue then Hibs could yet finish third behind the Old Firm.