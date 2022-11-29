P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

Four years ago if I was told that Harry Souttar would be starting consecutive matches at the World Cup, I simply would not have believed it.

The big centre half’s rise to glory has been remarkable. Harry was a regular for Staggies at the back in a woeful season when County were relegated. Souttar was solid, but by no means was he a standout.

To see him command the Australia defence against some of the best players in World is incredibly pleasing to see, considering his journey to fame consists of a stint in Dingwall.

Playing ahead of Souttar for the Socceroos is Ross County cup winning hero Jackson Irvine. His abilities don’t need to be talked up to the Staggies faithful as his midfield magic played a huge part in lifting the League Cup in 2016.

These two successes are wonderful for County, and should act as a superb advertisement for attracting players to the club - knowing they can go right to the highest level by including Ross County in their journey.