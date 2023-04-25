‘A humble pie feast as Goodwin guides us up the table'

Ronny Costello, Dode Fox Podcast, external

Alexa, play the Great Escape theme.

Dundee United were five points adrift of 12th-place Ross County as the full-time whistles sounded on Saturday, 8 April, prior to facing Hibs the following day at lunchtime. A couple of weeks later, we are four points ahead of County.

Three wins on the bounce has seen us move up to 10th, alongside Killie who picked up their first away win of the season.

Saturday's match started with a brilliant tifo from the display team, and we were bang at it from the first minute. We took control of the game and were deservedly ahead as Ian Harkes teed up Jamie McGrath to make it 1-0 before the scorer limped off with a groin injury on the half hour mark.

Immi Niskanen had a brilliant chance to put us two ahead but his shot was matched by a good save. The visitors were always going to throw everything at it in the second half but they were caught up the park as young Kai Fotheringham robbed Cristian Montano and played in Steven Fletcher, who made no mistake in wrapping up a third win on the bounce.

A first shut-out since the start of the year as well for keeper Mark Birighitti, who has not been without criticism this season, should do wonders for his confidence.

A word also for the brilliant partnership that has been forming at centre-half with Loick Ayina and Charlie Mulgrew. Kieran Freeman and Scott McMann were solid, Craig Sibbald and Ian Harkes were excellent in midfield as Aziz Behich and Niskanen worked the channels for 90-plus minutes with Fletcher outstanding up top.

There has been lots of humble pie served up at Dode Fox Podcast HQ for the work Jim Goodwin has put in since becoming manager. He was animated on the touchline, nearly squared up to David Martindale and took a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

He is getting a tune out of a squad who for much of this season have not been performing well. He reacts to what is happening, makes tweaks when things are not working, and is not scared to make big decisions. A proper manager.

We’re not out of it, not yet, but we’re now playing with aggression, a bit of dig and working very, very hard. Every player is leaving everything on the pitch, defending for their lives. That comes from the manager. Our manager.

We can’t get carried away… but we’ve given ourselves a massive chance of staying in this league.