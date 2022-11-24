'﻿Teams come to Livi with a sense of entitlement'

Despite sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership, Livingston supporter Daniel Shaw believes things could be even better for his side.

“[You have] got to be delighted where we are in the league so far," he said. "If you’d said to me we’d be fourth by the World Cup break, I’d have bitten your hand off.

"We should actually have a few more points on the board as well. Against Hearts and Rangers we were seconds away from getting more."

Speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, he added: “There are teams with a sense of entitlement when they come to Livingston. Hibs, Dundee United, Aberdeen, Hearts... they come with big numbers and we put them back in their box.

“Those games against Rangers and Hearts are free hits for us, but when you’re 1-0 up with minutes to go, it’s about shutting up shop and seeing it out.

"Being fourth gives us a platform for the rest of the season, and the break gives players like Bruce Anderson a chance to get back up to full fitness."