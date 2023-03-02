Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

It was 13th November 2002, away in Feyenoord, 92nd minute, It’s 2-2. We are on the way out of the Champions League.

Kieron Dyer picks up the ball 25 yards out, nicks his way free from two players 18 yards out, it’s a chance, but his shots is saved… we are going out, it’s over. But out of nowhere and at an impossible angle Craig Bellamy appears, drives the ball near post, the goalkeeper thinks he’s saved it but it creeps in!

Players and fans are in dream land - I have never gone more crazy in my life.

It was the first time a team have lost the first three games and still qualified to the phase of the Champions League and it was unreal.

It's not a pretty goal but is a goal I will never forget nonetheless.

