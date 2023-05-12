Dean Smith says Leicester City should not be written off in their fight for Premier League survival.

By the time the Foxes host Liverpool on Monday, they could be five points adrift - if Everton and Nottingham Forest both win this weekend.

But Smith said he wants his players to focus on themselves rather than the results of others, which are out of their control.

"We can’t affect results elsewhere," he said. "I’ll take experiences I’ve had before in this situation and try to give that to the players to help them.

"We were written off six games ago and all of a sudden Leeds and Everton were written off - and now Everton aren't. The game can change very quickly.

"Monday was our Boomtown Rats [I Don't Like Mondays] day - next time it will be someone else.

"My job is to rationalise what happened. We came in the following day so we could put the game to bed and rationalise it. The players understand what happened and the others coaches' thoughts and we've moved on."

Earlier on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he expects to face a Leicester side "who want to stay in the league and will fight for that with all they have".

On what he expects from his players, Smith said: "I'm expecting fight, but I'm expecting better quality than we showed in decision-making opportunities. We need points and it's a home game for us. Hopefully Jurgen is not disappointed in the fight he sees.

"They have won six games on the spin. You look at that and it's a real tough time to face them, but they haven't won as many games on the road as they normally do."