A goal inside 30 seconds could not help Brentford overcome Celta Vigo in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Bees took the lead after just 27 seconds, as Sergi Canos played in Yoane Wissa to finish.

The La Liga side fought back though, dealing Brentford defeat as they prepare to face Tottenham on Boxing Day.

Keane Lewis-Potter operated at wing-back in the defeat and the 21-year-old, who has made seven Premier League appearances since joining from Hull, said: "I'm used to playing on the wing, slightly more inside. I played there for Hull a few times last season, but as long as I'm on the pitch, I'm happy.

"There is a lot more running to do at wing-back! But, no, I enjoy it."