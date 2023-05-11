There is belief in the dressing room - Laidlaw

Ross Laidlaw insists belief is coursing through the Ross County squad as they head to Tannadice for a huge relegation showdown.

The Staggies prop up the Premiership but are within a point of Saturday's opponents Dundee United as well as Kilmarnock thanks to last weekend's much-needed win over Livingston.

"It made amends for the previous week at Tynecastle as well as closing the gap as other results went in our favour," said goalkeeper Laidlaw.

“The next four games, every one is a big one, it’s going to be four cup finals until the end of the season.

“We’re away from home on Saturday and we know it’s a difficult venue but we want to win the game.

“We’re not going to be crazy and flying out early doors, we know we need to keep ourselves in the game.

“There is belief in the dressing room, we don’t listen to what’s happening outside the club.

“The manager believes in us and he’s told us to believe in ourselves.”