Fox not feeling the pressure

Dundee United Head Coach Liam Fox doesn’t believe Motherwell’s midweek victory over St Mirren has put more pressure on his own side ahead of their weekend Scottish Premiership visit of St Johnstone.

The Steelmen’s win means United are now on their own at the foot of the table, one point behind second bottom Ross County, although they do have a game in hand.

"I don’t feel it does," Fox said, when asked if Motherwell's win adds extra pressure. "There are going to be ups and downs; one victory can springboard you two or three places up which then changes the questions you guys ask me, the narrative of the whole thing.

"We have got some big opportunities from now to the end of the season and I firmly and still believe we have got a good group of players that can step up and take us to where we need to get to.”

United go into this weekend’s match looking to end a disappointing run of just 1 win from their last 7 games in all competitions.

Attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath said: “We have seen teams in and around us picking up points, so we know ourselves we have to do that as soon as possible so hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

"As players you have to take responsibility when things aren’t going well. Before we look at anyone else we have to look at ourselves.”