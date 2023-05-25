What was Man Utd's most memorable final day?

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

The decisive day of the 1998-99 Premier League season kickstarted the most iconic two weeks in English football history. Arsenal were just a point worse off as United came from behind against Tottenham to capture the first leg of the treble.

United were in a tense title race with the previous season's double winners Arsenal and nobody saw us going a step further the following year. That was until Sir Alex Ferguson made the impossible possible.

Everyone feared the worst when Les Ferdinand opened the scoring for Tottenham on the final day of the season, but goals from David Beckham and Andrew Cole were enough to bring the league title back home.

It was the start of an amazing treble.