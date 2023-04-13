Kostas Tsimikas feels if Liverpool want to have a chance of playing in the Champions League next season, they will have to have the same togetherness as they did against Arsenal.

Speaking to the club's website, the left-back said: "We have to fight [in] every game. Game by game we have to win. If we want to achieve something we have to win all the upcoming games, the last nine games.

"All the boys want to play in Europe next year, so we have to keep the good spirit we had in the second half [on Sunday], all the fight we did and we have to start doing it from the first half and the second half also.

"I think if we start like that every game, the first half, with this desire we had in the second half against Arsenal, we can win all the games."

The Reds have struggled this season, having exited all the cup competitions before the quarter-final stage and currently sit eighth in the league - 12 points off a top four place.

Asked about whether his side can use the confidence gained from the comeback against the Gunners, the Greece international said: "Yes, of course, I hope [so]. We need that, to be honest.

"The team is, for me, sticking all together - only us can go through all this. Hopefully this comeback in the second half can give us the extra push for the next games because we really want it. We are in a situation that we don't feel comfortable [with]," Tsimikas added.

"We were like this in this situation three years ago, but it was not exactly the same because of the coronavirus and all these kinds of things. But, as I said, only us can go through this."