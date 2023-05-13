Analysis: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

It's 13 years since Villa Park last hosted competitive European action but Aston Villa strengthened their chances of appearing in continental competition after Unai Emery's 14th win in 23 Premier League games since taking charge.

Emery is averaging 1.96 points per game as Villa boss, the third-best rate of any manager to take charge of at least 10 games in the Premier League this term, after Pep Guardiola (2.41) and Mikel Arteta (2.31).

Victory over Tottenham was their sixth consecutive home league success, their best winning sequence at Villa Park at this level since February 1993.

The transformation under the Spaniard has been nothing short of remarkable.

Villa trailed Spurs by 14 points as recently as 11 March.

They are now level on 57 points with sixth-placed Tottenham with two games to play - away to Liverpool on 20 May and at home to Brighton on the final day.

"If we can play here against Brighton with the opportunity of getting into Europe, it is my dream," said Emery.