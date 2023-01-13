Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa had an absolute shocker against Stevenage in the FA Cup. I know Unai Emery made lots of changes, but that defeat really takes the shine off what had been a decent start for him as manager.

Leeds were lucky not to go the same way thanks to a late fightback against Cardiff and Jesse Marsch was very critical of his players afterwards.

So, both teams will be looking for a reaction and I am very tempted to go with a draw. I am going to say Villa will edge it, though, because I am still not sure Leeds can hurt teams no matter how hard they try.

Gaz's prediction: 1-1

These teams are quite similar, I think - they are both pretty inconsistent.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Gaz think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here