The gap between the Championship and the top flight has “never been bigger” according to former Forest player and Premier League manager Sean Dyche.

Dyche – who led Burnley in the Premier League – started his career as a player at Forest under Brian Clough.

He has watched the Reds in their return season to the Premier League after what he feels was a “brilliant” campaign to win promotion last season.

“Firstly they did a brilliant job last season, the manager, staff, team, everyone, pulling in the right direction,” Dyche told BBC Radio Nottingham’s Shut Up and Show More Football podcast.

“The heaven and hell of the Premier League hits you. It’s amazing, the heaven, the money, the kudos, the feeling for the whole place. And the beginning of the season comes and the reality hits a bit.

“Forest had a lot of loan players, they had to certainly shuffle the pack and bring in as much quality as they could, which is difficult to get the quality and the know-how.

“Trying to do a version of what you were doing in the Championship is way more difficult. The gap between the Championship and Premier League is as big as it’s ever been in my opinion. I know quite a few Championship managers who say the same. Then you get an adaptation period for everyone. You have to adapt quickly and I think they are showing signs.

“In the Premier League you have to do what you have to do to say in it. We had seven out of eight years in the Premier League, it’s not easy, trust me.”

