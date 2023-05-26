Gary O'Neil says Bournemouth will always be here to "repay" Junior Stanislas, if the midfielder is to leave this summer.

The 33-year-old has been at the Cherries since 2014 however only played four Premier League games in an injury-hit season.

"Junior Stanislas has been an incredible servant and player to the football club," O'Neil said.

"The football club will always be here and repay him for the service he has provided the club in whatever nature that will be for Junior.

"Junior I am very fond of him, even though it has been a really tough season for him, minutes wise and with injuries.

"He has handled himself really well and has been a big support to players and I.

"He is a real good human being and one we are fortunate to have around the place."

