'﻿Emphatic' Trossard makes Garth's team of the week

A﻿fter becoming the first Brighton player to score a Premier League hat-trick, and just the third opposing player to score one at Anfield, it will come as no surprise that Leandro Trossard makes Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"Leandro Trossard's two opening goals for Brighton were emphatic and gave Alisson, a genuinely world-class goalkeeper, no chance.

"There are players who might have left the field having taken the knock Trossard took in the second half, but the Belgium international gathered himself, got back on the pitch, and produced a memorable hat-trick and a result Brighton truly deserved."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here