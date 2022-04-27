Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will find a way to move on following the news Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his contract expires.

On Tuesday, BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague said Real Madrid had agreed a deal to sign the Germany defender after the 29-year-old failed to reach an agreement with the Blues on a new contract.

"Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni," said Tuchel.

"And important for us and for him, it ends like it started, at the highest level possible - and this is where the focus needs to be right now."

Rudiger, who joined the Blues for an initial £29m from Roma in 2017, has played almost 200 games for the club, scoring 12 times.

Tuchel said his squad are trying not to let Rudiger's impending departure affect them but admits the centre-back will be a huge loss.

He said: "I don't think anybody likes this decision. But we have to accept it and we will accept it.

"He gives everybody confidence in the dressing room, he's a unique character, an aggressive leader.

"He plays on an outstanding level and he gives you confidence if you play next to him or around him."