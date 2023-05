Brighton are confident of signing former England midfielder James Milner, 37, this summer when his contract expires at Liverpool, who have stepped up their attempt to buy Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, from the Seagulls. (Guardian, external)

Fulham will demand more than £50m this summer for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Football Insider, external)

