Fulham v Chelsea: Team news

Fulham will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is banned after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season earlier this month.

Shane Duffy remains out with illness, while Neeskens Kebano is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Chelsea's long injury list includes Christian Pulisic, who faces two months out with a knee problem, and Raheem Sterling, who has a hamstring injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recovered from a back issue.

The Blues await confirmation on whether Joao Felix, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid, signed in time to be eligible for this game.

