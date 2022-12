Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external

However, Chelsea have told Benfica they will meet the £105m release clause in the contract of 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (Sun), external

They are also interested in Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic, 27, as a replacement for injured full-back Reece James. (Sky Sports, external)

Another option for Graham Potter could be Inter Milan's Dutch star Denzel Dumfries, but the 26-year-old is also on Manchester United's radar. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

Finally, top-four rivals Newcastle United have ruled out the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. (Football Insider, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column