Keylor Navas is out of the game after picking up a groin injury, with Felipe and Danilo both doubts for the game.

On the emotion of avoiding relegation: "It was initially relief and a real positive emotion and you saw the joy it obviously gave the supporters and everyone connected with the team so there is no doubt about that."

Despite securing safety Cooper said his team want to end the season well, he added: "There may be a position to improve the league position and when that is the case you should always strive for it as benefits come with it."

On next season he said there are plans "both on and off the pitch" but they need to get past the game against Crystal Palace before focusing on that.

When asked about the performances of Morgan Gibbs-White he said he has had some "really important moments" and that because of the playing time "he is only going to get better".

He added that Gibbs-White will hopefully get an England call-up at some stage.