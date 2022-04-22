Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson has praised Nathan Collins as the Clarets prepare for a vital game with Wolves at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Collins has scored important goals against Everton and Southampton in recent weeks but has also impressed in his centre-back partnership with James Tarkowski.

"Sometimes you forget he's only 20," said Jackson. "There's so much more to come from him.

"He's playing at Tarky's side so development is priceless."

Collins has got his chance in the backline with club captain Ben Mee currently sidelined through injury but, after the dismissal of Sean Dyche, Jackson praised the role of Mee in coaching Collins from the touchline.

"You're not just developing football skills," he said. "There's also character building with having Mee guiding him too."