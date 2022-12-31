Chelsea need another positive display at Forest after James disappointment

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

While Tuesday's 2-0 home win against Bournemouth was encouraging for a number of reasons (a clean sheet, simplified 4-3-3 formation and an opportunity for Denis Zakaria to stake a claim for a midfield spot) yet again there was a step back with the recurrence of a knee injury to Reece James.

In a rather obvious way, losing your team's best player is bad enough, but to a persistent knee injury at a young age still - James has only just turned 23 - is somewhat worrisome. Champions League qualification or not this season, ensuring our star right-back gets back to full fitness in a managed way is an imperative for Graham Potter et al.

Looking ahead to the New Year's Day match with Nottingham Forest, another good performance is required with league and FA Cup games versus Manchester City coming up. During Forest's last spell in the top flight, the City Ground was not a happy hunting ground for the Blues, which included a joint heaviest record margin of defeat ever recorded for the London side with a 7-0 reverse in 1991.

Chelsea have won seven on the bounce most recently, with the past five all being cup ties at Stamford Bridge. An entire generation of Blues fans have never seen their team visit the City Ground, however, and will be hoping to tick Nottingham off the list on Sunday with a win.