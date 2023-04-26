Sam Drury, BBC Sport

After three wins and a draw in interim boss Roy Hodgson's first four games, Crystal Palace suffered defeat for the first time since mid-March.

Like Wolves, they are on 37 points and likely safe. And, despite the loss, there was still cause for optimism.

Defensively, the closest Wolves came to opening them up was in the second minute when Diego Costa found space in the box and Sam Johnstone turned his shot behind for the corner that led to Joachim Andersen's unfortunate own goal.

From that point until Johnstone's late error, they never looked like conceding.

"I always believed the equalising goal was there," Hodgson said. "Credit to Wolves, they defended well. The second goal was one of those cold showers you have to accept from time to time."

Going forward, they will be disappointed not to have created more, but they forced Wolves back for much of the second half.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, alongside the tireless Jordan Ayew, provided a threat - but on this occasion, the final ball was just lacking.

"Nobody could suggest the players' mindset is that we're safe," the Palace boss added. "I thought it was a very energetic, intense performance. On a normal day, they would have got a result. We have five more games - I want to see exactly what we did today."

