Celtic assistant hopes for mini version of Man City - gossip

Celtic assistant John Kennedy backs manager Ange Postecoglou to turn the club into a mini version of Manchester City. (Sun)

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes Postecoglou will tweak his tactics in order to improve the club's Champions League fortunes next season. (Record)

Ex-Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist plays down Celtic's hopes of reaching a European final. (Football Scotland)

On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future. (Record)

Former Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch, 30, is expected to leave Forest Green Rovers this summer. (Football Scotland)

