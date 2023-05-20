Celtic assistant hopes for mini version of Man City - gossip
Celtic assistant John Kennedy backs manager Ange Postecoglou to turn the club into a mini version of Manchester City. (Sun), external
Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes Postecoglou will tweak his tactics in order to improve the club's Champions League fortunes next season. (Record), external
Ex-Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist plays down Celtic's hopes of reaching a European final. (Football Scotland), external
On-loan Celtic defender Liam Scales hopes to secure European football with Aberdeen before deciding on his own future. (Record), external
Former Celtic midfielder Dylan McGeouch, 30, is expected to leave Forest Green Rovers this summer. (Football Scotland), external