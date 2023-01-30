Riyad Mahrez – (Le Havre to Leicester City)

Year signed: 2014

Fee paid: Undisclosed fee reported to be about £450,000

Year left: 2018 (to Manchester City)

Leicester ended the Algerian's first season as Championship winners and returned to the Premier League for the first time in 10 years.

Two seasons later, Mahrez was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year during Leicester's surprise Premier League triumph in 2015-16, and scored a total of 48 goals in 179 appearances for the club.

In the summer of 2018, Manchester City broke their club record at the time to sign the winger from Leicester for £60m - not a bad profit.

