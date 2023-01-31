Holt revels in strongest Livi squad he's been part of

Jason Holt believes Livingston are at their strongest since he joined the club as they prepare for a tough Celtic Park test on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old midfielder signed for the Lions from Rangers in 2020 and is a key part of David Martindale's side who are fourth in the Premiership, seven points behind third-placed Hearts.

Livi are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and Holt is enjoying the ride.

He said: "It probably is in the best place, yes, in terms of league position and points return at the moment. We just need to keep doing that.

"In terms of the squad there is a lot of quality and strength in depth. There is always values here at the club in terms of dressing-room togetherness and work ethic and when you put the quality of player we have got in there as well, it always helps.

"I think Livingston gets tagged quite a bit with styles of play and stuff which isn't true and isn't fair but that's fine with us.

"I think we have shown in the league so far that we can compete with most teams and we will continue to try and do that."

Holt needs no reminder that Celtic are nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the table and have won all 11 home games but he insists the Lions will travel to Glasgow with belief.

Holt said: "We are more than capable of getting something from the game if we stick to the game-plan.

"We have taken a point in the past so we know we are capable. We need to make it as difficult as we can.”