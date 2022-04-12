Chris Paouros, Spurs fan, external

What an exciting end to the season.

This is the Tottenham we want to see – consistency, goals, creativity, endeavour, zip.

They all seem to know what they’re doing and they’re pulling together.

There is talk of seven cup finals to go. I think I’ll change that to seven cup semi-finals as we don’t seem to do very well in cup finals!

But it is really exciting and Champions League qualification is in our hands, which is also scary.

I’m sure there will be more twists and turns but all we want is to see that endeavour and zip.

Come on you Spurs!