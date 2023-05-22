We asked you for your views after Kilmarnock's rare defeat at home against St Johnstone.

Here's what you had to say:

Macdonald: I think we have a good manager and coaching system and a few players capable of playing in the Premiership, but sadly the bulk of the first team are not quite good enough to progress in this league.

If we can stay up I believe Derek McInnes will bring in a few experienced players. His team are good at that and I feel we will have a good season.

Sandy: Once again we shot ourselves in the foot through poor defending and not being able to take our chances. If we manage to stay up big changes will have to take place if we are to improve next season.

Don't want to be doom and gloom but things aren't looking good and we will struggle in a playoff.

Frank: Quite simple, win the last two matches and they are safe. What more motivation do the group need!?

Anna: AGAIN we concede an early goal and can't equalise when we play three at the back. Why Luke Chambers played midfield and not defence puzzled me.

If we don't get three points against Dundee Utd on Wednesday then we are as good as relegation material next Sunday.