Jason Steele says you should "never give up on yourself" after the Brighton goalkeeper helped his side qualify for Europe.

The 32-year-old, who had only made one Premier League apperance before this season, recently spoke about how he reached a point where he "hated" football before rejuvenating his career as number one under Roberto de Zerbi.

"Look at what we have had to go through in the last three weeks. We have had like 15 senior players," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

"Some people don’t know half the stuff people have been carrying which sums our group up. We will do anything for each other.

"That is where we had to dig in the last few weeks and to bounce back from some tough results and we have such a strong leader in Lewis [Dunk].

"It's the best achievement of my life. If you'd have asked five years ago 'would I be at the Amex celebrating getting into Europe?'- Not a chance!"

"Never ever give up on yourself."