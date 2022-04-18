Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final for the third successive season, the first side to do so since Arsenal between 2000-01 and 2002-03.

Crystal Palace have lost their past three matches played at Wembley, more than they suffered in their first seven games played at the stadium (W4 D1 L2).

The Blues have won 10 matches in a row against Palace - only the sixth time they have had a run of 10 or more straight victories over the same side.