'I'm just a normal person' - Rice on switching off
- Published
West Ham captain Declan Rice is no stranger to switching off football - and, in fact, he actively encourages it.
Whether starring on social media or entertaining on TV panel shows, the England star does not think he'll change as he becomes ever more influential for club and country.
"I try to switch off and don't like to be bombarded with questions about football," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"Away from football, I try to focus on other stuff as well. I'm just a normal person after all.
"I do get that, as a footballer, you are scrutinised more and have to be careful, but I know my job. I love football but I like to interact with fans too. I don't think I'll ever change."
Rice is on England duty, looking to arrest a run of five Nations League game without a win in Monday's game against Germany - a slide in form that has resulted in relegation from the top tier.
"Obviously, in football, there will be blips," he said. "As a group, we've got togetherness and know what we want. We will always chip away to try to win matches."
For the full interview with Rice, listen from 22'10 on BBC Sounds